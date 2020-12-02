Authorities said Vincent Young, 47, shot his ex-girlfriend and Johnson after the two drove by Young’s house. It’s not clear what their subsequent argument was about.
Young’s ex-girlfriend was transported to a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound before officers arrived.
Young was taken into custody at the scene, and charged with murder and other charges. He is being held on a $232,000 bond.
