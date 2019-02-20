LINCOLN, Del. — Delaware State Police say a man stabbed his wife at a Lincoln home, fled to a nearby park and then killed himself.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports police say 39-year-old David Galarza-Burgos died in an apparent suicide. A Tuesday police statement says troopers responded to a report of a domestic stabbing Saturday afternoon and found a woman suffering “numerous” stab wounds.

Police say Galarza-Burgos fled before authorities arrived at the scene and was later found dead in the park. The woman was hospitalized and was in stable condition as of Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding the attack and suicide are unclear.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

