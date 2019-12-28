The pedestrian, identified for now only as a 64-year-old from New Castle pending notification of her family by authorities, was thrown into a lane. She was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital, according to police. The driver remained at the scene and wasn’t hurt.

A police investigation is ongoing but so far has determined the pedestrian was wearing all dark, non-reflective clothing and walking without a light.

The southbound lanes of Concord Pike were closed for 2 1/2 hours.

