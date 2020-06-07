After the man got free, police say Brownlee tried to run him over.
Police say the victim, a 38-year-old man, then followed Brownlee back to his house, where they got into a fight. Police say Brownlee got a gun from his home and shot the victim, who was able to run off after being struck in the arm and grazed in the head with a bullet.
Brownlee was arraigned on multiple charges and is being held on $168,000 bond.
