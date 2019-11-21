Police say Morris also allegedly handcuffed the girl at one point and threatened to kill her. Authorities then found a 14-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl in the home, where the windows were frosted and couldn’t be opened.

They also were hospitalized, and the mother was jailed on charges including child abuse and unlawful imprisonment. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

