MINEOLA, N.Y. — A suburban New York police department says it’s scrapping codes in an internal spreadsheet that denoted Asian officers with the letter “Y,” apparently for “yellow.”

The Nassau County Police Department has said Monday it’s immediately changing those notations and the designation the department had used for Native Americans or American Indians: “I,” for Indian.

The New York Civil Liberties Union has unearthed the notations through public-records requests for policies and data from various police departments.

Nassau County Police detective Lt. Richard LeBrun says the personnel spreadsheet system is over 25 years old. He says “in no way has the use of these letters reflected any bias” toward residents.

The civil rights group’s lead policy counsel Michael Sisitzky says the codes slur officers and raise questions about how the department views Asian-Americans.

