TAMPA, Fla. — Police in Florida say a heartbroken driver intentionally crashed his vehicle, causing a five-car pileup that injured two people and killed a puppy.

In an email, Tampa Police Lt. Ricardo Ubinas said the driver was “despondent over a recent breakup” and intentionally veered into a concrete median early Saturday.

Five other vehicles then collided with his car in a chain-reaction crash.

Ubinas said two people in the other vehicles were hospitalized with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

A 2-month-old puppy riding as a passenger in one of the other vehicles died in the crash.

Ubinas said police took the despondent driver to a hospital for a mental health examination under the Baker Act.

The driver’s name was not released. It was not immediately clear whether charges were pending.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.