The report said Lori and Chad Daybell believed in reincarnation, and that Lori Daybell was a “Goddess” sent to bring the second coming of Christ. The pair also allegedly believed they had special powers, with Lori Daybell telling one friend that she could teleport between Arizona and Hawaii. Chad Daybell reportedly told the group that he had a “portal” in his home where he could receive revelations and travel to other realms, the report said.