CALIFORNIA

Police detain suspect in fatal shooting of rapper

A man believed to be the suspect in the fatal shooting of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle has been detained in Bellflower, a city in southeast Los Angeles County, law enforcement authorities said Tuesday.

Officer Sal Ramirez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said homicide detectives were on their way to confirm the identity of the man. Police in Bellflower identified the man as Eric Holder, he said.

Los Angeles police had earlier identified Holder, 29, of Los Angeles as a suspect in Hussle’s killing. The death, on Sunday, sent shock waves across Los Angeles and the country as city officials, celebrities and fans mourned the loss of a talented musician and dedicated community organizer.

A memorial for the rapper erupted into chaos on Monday night when hundreds of mourners, fearing that a gun had been fired, stampeded out of a parking lot, leaving at least a dozen injured.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said police believe that Hussle and Holder knew each other and that the killing was the result of a dispute.

According to Moore, Holder had allegedly approached Hussle and “engaged in conversation,” before leaving and returning with a handgun. He fired and struck Hussle, along with two other men.

— Eli Rosenberg

TEXAS

All charges dropped in 2015 biker shootout

No one will be convicted or otherwise held accountable for the 2015 shootout between rival biker gangs in a Waco restaurant parking lot that left nine people dead and at least 20 injured, prosecutors in Central Texas said Tuesday.

In a statement announcing all charges will be dropped in the deadliest biker shooting in U.S. history, McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said any further effort to prosecute the case would be a “waste of time, effort and resources.”

The shooting outside a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco on May 17, 2015, involved rival biker gangs, the Bandidos and Cossacks, and occurred as bikers from various groups were gathering to talk over matters of concern. Fights and gunfire broke out. Waco police officers monitoring the gathering also fired on the bikers, killing at least two.

Surveillance footage showed many bikers running from the scene and ducking for cover after gunshots rang out. A smaller number could be seen pointing and firing weapons. Law enforcement officers recovered dozens of firearms, knives and other weapons from the restaurant and adjacent parking lot, many of which officers organized indiscriminately into piles on the pavement and in the back of a police vehicle, dash-cam video showed.

Law enforcement officials took the extraordinary step of arresting 177 bikers after the shooting, then charged 155 of them with engaging in organized criminal activity. Many were held on a $1 million bond.

Former district attorney Abel Reyna ultimately dropped charges against all but 24 and re-indicted them on riot charges. Those were the cases that came to an end Tuesday. Only one case was prosecuted in court, which ended in a mistrial.

— Associated Press

1 dead, others injured after tank fire at plant

A tank holding a flammable chemical caught fire at a Texas plant Tuesday, killing one worker, critically injuring two others and sending panicked employees fleeing over a fence to safety.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the fatality. The injured were in critical condition, a spokeswoman for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Authorities shut down a roadway near the fire at a KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, about 25 miles northeast of Houston, Gonzalez said. All residents within a one-mile radius of the plant were ordered to stay indoors or shelter in place.

The fire erupted about two weeks after a March 17 blaze at a petrochemical storage facility in Deer Park, located about 20 miles south of Crosby. That fire, at a facility owned by Intercontinental Terminals, burned for days and triggered air quality warnings.

— Associated Press