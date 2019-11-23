Detectives say a search of the vehicle turned up boxes containing 43 pounds (20 kilograms) of meth estimated at more than $1.9 million.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Tellez-Neva who could comment on the allegations.
Tellez-Nava is being held on felony charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
