NEWARK, Del. — Police say a possible explosive device found in a Delaware park is a practice grenade.

Citing a Newark police release, The News Journal reports that someone found the object in the Rittenhouse Park parking lot on top of the gravel, “not concealed in anyway.” Police identified it as a 40mm M169 practice explosive used in military training.

An explosive team disposed of the device, and an explosive-detecting K-9 from Wilmington police was called in to check major public areas of the park.

The park was reopened around two hours later.

Police have not said from where the object likely came, and are asking for tips.

