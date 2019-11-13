Officer Jarred Koopman and the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Harlej (HAR’-lee), pursued the driver on foot. Koopman let the dog run ahead when the suspect disappeared into the woods.

Weger says Koopman heard what he believed was a gunshot moments later.

Officers arrested the man, who had a leg injury believed inflicted by the dog. Harlej was found dead nearby. Weger says Harlej likely died of a gunshot wound.

Police arrested a woman who was also in the vehicle.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD