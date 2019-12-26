Police said the driver of a Ford F-150 failed to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed before striking a tree. Police said the tree “penetrated completely through the engine compartment and into the 2nd-row seating area, trapping the driver.”

The truck then burst into flames. Police said the truck was an extended-cab model. But they did not know its VIN number or registration. The identity of the driver was also unknown Wednesday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

