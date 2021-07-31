Police: Driver killed when car runs off road, hits tree
By Associated Press
Today at 7:37 p.m. EDT
DOVER, Del. — A 48-year-old Dover man was killed when the car he was driving went into a private yard and struck a tree, Delaware Police said.
The crash happened Friday afternoon when the Nissan Altima failed to negotiate a curve on Wyoming Mill Road in the Dover area, police said in a news release. The car went off the road and into a yard, where it hit a tree. The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and he was pulled from the car just before it caught fire, police said.