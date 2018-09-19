DOVER, Del. — Delaware police say a driver repeatedly tried to crash into a woman’s car in a Dover apartment parking lot.

WDEL-FM reports 45-year-old Keyon Smith is charged with aggravated menacing and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony-vehicle. Dover police say Smith tried to back her car into the woman’s car Monday night, but missed.

They say Smith then tried several more times before fleeing the scene and later surrendering to authorities. Police have not released a motive, and it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

It’s unclear if Smith has a lawyer to contact for comment.

___

Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.