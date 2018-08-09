NEWARK, Del. — Police say a 23-year-old Delaware woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself.

News outlets cite a New Castle County police statement that says 23-year-old Probyn Morris was armed when he forced himself into Rachel Roberts’ home Tuesday, while she was with a young child and relative.

The family member and child were able to flee to the home of a neighbor, who called police. Responding officers found Roberts outside in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Morris was also found in the yard with an apparent gunshot wound and a handgun nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Delaware Medical Examiner’s Office classified the deaths as a murder-suicide Wednesday.

