Police: Executive had weapons stockpile in hospital closet

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The marketing director of a northern New Jersey hospital is facing weapons charges after a bomb threat yielded what police said was a cache of weapons in the hospital.
Among the weapons were 11 handguns and 27 rifles or shotguns, according to police. The closet also contained a .45 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine that was determined to be an assault rifle, and a 14-round high-capacity handgun magazine.
On Sunday, police arrested Reuven Alonalayoff as he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport and charged the 46-year-old Elmwood Park resident with possession of an assault rifle and possession of two high-capacity magazines. Alonalayoff wasn’t at the hospital on the day the guns were discovered, according to police.
Alonalayoff was tentatively scheduled to make a court appearance Aug. 22. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges. A cell phone message was left Tuesday on a number listed for him. A message seeking comment was left with the hospital.