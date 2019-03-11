TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Police say an Alabama man is charged with kidnapping, accused of pretending to be an Uber driver to pick up a university student found unconscious in the back seat of his car.

Tuscaloosa police Capt. Gary Hood said investigators then found multiple images of at least one other college-aged female who appeared unconscious in the vehicle.

Court records show 61-year-old Tommy Beard was released on bond Friday on a first-degree kidnapping charge. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Hood said Beard picked up the 22-year-old old woman near the University of Alabama campus, driving her about 7 miles (11 kilometers) away. A deputy noticed a car alongside the road and stopped to investigate, which led to his arrest March 2.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.