WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware police say a fan blew fentanyl onto five Wilmington firefighters and two officers who were responding to an overdose, causing them to inhale the drug.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the first responders inhaled the drug when a family member of the woman being treated turned on a fan to cool the home.

The first responders were hospitalized Thursday, and the woman they were called to assist died. The first responders have since been released.

About 61 percent of Delaware’s overdose deaths in 2016 involved fentanyl, which has effects similar to heroin and can be 100 times more potent. These crime scenes have become so frequent that some departments have equipped officers with masks, gloves and goggles along with the overdose-fighting drug naloxone.

