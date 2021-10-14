The officer’s vehicle was struck by gunfire and the suspect drove away, authorities said. Officers from the Beaumont Police Department spotted the man’s vehicle and pursued him along Interstate 10 toward Palm Springs.
The man shot at the Beaumont officers who were pursuing him on the freeway, the sheriff’s department said. The suspect exited the freeway and stopped his vehicle on an off-ramp.
Members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Beaumont Police Department and Palm Springs Police Department opened fire, striking the man inside his vehicle. The officers and deputies’ names were not immediately released and it was not immediately clear how many bullets they fired.
The man was found dead inside his vehicle, as was his rifle, the sheriff’s department said.