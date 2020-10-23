The preliminary investigation found that the man pointed a handgun at himself before shooting at officers, Lowe said. He noted that the officers then returned fire, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.
The patrol, which is investigating the shooting, did not immediately release the man’s name.
Police said officers were stopping the vehicle while investigating the killing of Shermaine Taylor, who was pronounced dead Wednesday in an alley.
