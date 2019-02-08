NEW YORK

Police fatally shoot man attacking his partner

New York police on Friday fatally shot a man they said was attacking his domestic partner with a butcher knife.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan said two officers responded to a 911 call around 7 a.m. from an apartment on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

“The 911 caller said that his partner had him barricaded in the bathroom,” Monahan said.

When police arrived, the caller was freed and told officers the other man was in the rear of the apartment. As they escorted the man toward the hallway, he was at first “calm and compliant,” Monahan said, then suddenly broke away, grabbed a large knife from the kitchen and started stabbing the victim.

Monahan said the officers responded, quickly firing five shots. The attacker was declared dead at Beekman Downtown Hospital.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition and is being treated for slash and puncture wounds to his face and left shoulder.

Police did not immediately release the men’s names.

“Our preliminary investigation shows there is a history of domestic violence between these two individuals,” Monahan said. A protection order had been issued earlier this week against the attacker.

Monahan said both officers were wearing body cameras that captured the shooting.

— Associated Press

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Conviction upheld for

3 topless beachgoers

New Hampshire’s highest court on Friday upheld the conviction of three women arrested for going topless on a beach, saying their constitutional rights were not violated.

In a 3-to-2 ruling Friday, the court decided that Laconia’s ordinance does not discriminate on the basis of gender or violate the women’s right to free speech. In a dissenting opinion, Associate Justice James P. Bassett with Senior Associate Justice Gary E. Hicks concluded the ordinance was unconstitutional because it treats men and women differently.

Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro are part of the global Free the Nipple campaign, which advocates for the rights of women to go topless.

They were arrested in 2016 after removing their tops at a beach in Laconia and refusing to put them on when beachgoers complained. Pierro was doing yoga as the two others sunbathed.

The Laconia law on indecent exposure bans sex and nudity in public but makes specific mention of women in that it prohibits the showing of the “female breast with less than a fully opaque covering of any part of the nipple.” A lower court judge refused to dismiss the case, and the women appealed to the state Supreme Court.

— Associated Press