A woman in the vehicle told officers her boyfriend was on his way to help her. Tuell says that a short time later, a man the woman later identified as her boyfriend arrived riding a bicycle.

Tuell says the man produced a handgun without warning and possibly fired one round at officers before as many as three officers fatally shot him. No officers were injured.

Neither the man nor the officers have been identified.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD