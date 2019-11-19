Police fired tear gas after protesters removed metal street barriers. No fatalities or major injuries were reported.
The former French and British colony of about 75,000 residents holds elections on Dec. 6. The opposition United Workers’ Party has been pushing the ruling party to enact reforms that could reduce the ruling party’s electoral advantage.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s government has not enacted the reforms, leading to charges of unfairness.
