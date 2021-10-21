A preliminary investigation showed that Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior, was fired from the grain elevator on Thursday. He returned around 2 p.m. with a handgun and shot three people, the patrol said.
Another employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and shot Hoskinson, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the patrol.
One of the victims shot by Hoskinson died at the scene. Another was flown to a hospital in Lincoln with injuries considered life-threatening. The third person was treated and released at a hospital in Superior.
The investigation is continuing. No names of the victims or any further details were immediately released.