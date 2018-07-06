TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a Florida teen has died in a fireworks explosion.

Tampa police tell news outlets the 16-year-old boy was holding a mortar firing tube and trying to launch it when it exploded late Thursday night.

The teen was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he died early Friday morning. Police said the explosion caused injuries to the boy’s hand and chest.

The teen’s name hasn’t been released. An investigation is under way.

