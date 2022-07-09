Police: Florida woman hides mother's body in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with failing to report her mother’s death more than two months after the woman’s body was found in a freezer in the home they shared.
The department said an investigation showed the woman died of natural causes and that she was dead for two weeks before her body was put in the freezer. Investigators searching the property found a heavily stained mattress hidden in thick brush and covered with cut palm leaves, police said.
The woman was being held in the Indian River County jail on $10,000 bond. Online jail records didn’t list a lawyer for her.