Officers found Grier on the front steps of the residence suffering from stab wounds.
Officers found his wife, Alicia Grier, 71, mortally wounded inside the residence, along with the bodies of Linda Santucci, 53, and Michael Santucci Jr., 19.
Investigators say Donald Grier Jr., 40, killed his father and stepmother, his step-sister and his nephew. Grier has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. He remains in custody with cash bail set at $8 million and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.
Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the slayings.