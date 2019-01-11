LAS VEGAS — Police say a 21-year-old woman sought for almost two weeks after allegedly skipping out on a $35 manicure and using a stolen car to run over and kill a manicurist in Las Vegas has been arrested in Arizona.

Las Vegas police say Krystal Whipple was arrested Friday in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale by a team of fugitive hunters involving Phoenix-area police, county investigators and FBI agents.

Whipple was identified as the customer-turned-assailant seen on video leaving a nail salon Dec. 29 and driving a black sedan that allegedly ran over 51-year-old Ngoc Q. Nguyen.

Police say Whipple tried to pay with a fraudulent credit card and told Nguyen that she was going to her car to get cash before killing her as she drove away.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.