News outlets report three of the suspects have been arrested. The fourth, 19-year-old James Flood, is still on the run. It is unclear which man was shot.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says two of the suspects are also accused of another armed robbery Saturday in Eden.

All four men are charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. It’s unclear whether they had attorneys who could comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD