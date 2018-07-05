GRIFFIN, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who opened fire first.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says the man opened fire at deputies and was then shot late Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office said in a brief statement that no deputies were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Spalding County is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.