Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot and wounded on the doorstep of a Savannah home, according to police.
Officers arrested a 42-year-old man and jailed him on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. It was not immediately known if the man had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The shooting occurred in the closing days of a statewide runoff campaign between Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. A runoff was required after no candidate received a majority of the vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Polls in the runoff close Tuesday.
“I am saddened to learn about this incident,” Warnock said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. “I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”