TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl is dead after a woman believed to be her mother threw her into a Florida river.

A Tampa police news release says divers found the girl about 75 feet (23 meters) from the Hillsborough River’s shore Thursday afternoon. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A search began shortly after witnesses reported seeing a woman toss a child into the water. Police say they’ve located the woman and taken her into custody.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the woman or the girl.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

