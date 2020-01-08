“She told Christopher that his fart smelled horrible and he got mad and grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground,” the affidavit said, adding that the woman told police that Ragsdale choked and headbutted her. The incident occurred at a friend’s house, and that friend called police, the affidavit said.
Ragsdale remained jailed Wednesday on a complaint of assault family violence. Jail records do not list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.