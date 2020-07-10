A Reno officer was shot in the arm and a Parker County deputy was also wounded, Simmons said. The officer’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, but the extent of the deputy’s injuries were unknown. The deputy was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.
A bullet struck a second Reno officer’s stun gun holster, preventing him from being shot, Simmons said.
Authorities responded after a caller said her son had a gun and was making threats, Simmons said.
Reno is about 22 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
