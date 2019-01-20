NEWARK, Del. — A Delaware man died after police say his car drifted into another lane that was carrying traffic in the opposite direction, leading to a head-on collision.

Delaware State Police said Sunday that 41-year-old Lamar R. Elam of Wilmington died in the emergency room of Christiana Hospital following the Saturday evening crash in Newark.

A police news release says Elam’s northbound Infiniti collided with a Jeep traveling southbound. The Jeep’s driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident closed a section of Polly Drummond Road for three hours Saturday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.