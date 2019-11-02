The office said samples of the plants tested “well above” the federal limit of 0.3 percent of THC for industrial hemp.

Authorities said the plants were essentially cannabis worth about $1 billion on the black market. They wouldn’t name the grower, citing the ongoing probe.

The Bakersfield Californian said hemp cultivation is allowed in Kern County but pot production, sale and processing is all but illegal.

