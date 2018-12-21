LAUREL, Md. — A man who says he killed as many as 90 people has sketched a likeness of a still unidentified woman he acknowledged killing in Maryland more than 45 years ago.

Prince George’s County Police released the drawing by Samuel Little on Friday, hoping it will help identify her. The 78-year-old, who’s serving life sentences for killings in California and Texas, recently confessed to a Washington-area slaying. Police say he gave detectives unreported details about an unsolved case.

Police couldn’t identify the skeletal remains of a white female around 19 years old with blonde or reddish hair when they were found in 1972. Little said he picked the victim up at a Washington bus station and she indicated she was recently divorced, from the Massachusetts area and might be a mother.

