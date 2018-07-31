WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities say a hospital shuttle driver shot a man in an SUV who threatened him with pepper spray during a dispute on Interstate 95.

The News Journal cites details from a Delaware State Police release. The driver for Saint Francis Life Paratransit said the SUV driver pulled alongside him Monday, pointing at him with a cell phone, and then both drivers pulled over.

The shuttle driver told a witness that the SUV driver had pointed pepper spray at him, so he fired in self-defense, hitting him in the chest. Then, he called 911 and assisted with first aid. The 53-year-old SUV driver was hospitalized and the 28-year-old shuttle driver was taken into custody.

The men were driving alone at the time. Police have not identified them while they investigate.

