LOS ANGELES — The San Francisco Giants fan beaten outside Dodger Stadium eight years ago says he’s dismayed that Los Angeles police are again investigating an assault at the stadium that left a man seriously injured over the weekend.

Officials are searching Monday for a man who punched Rafael Reyna during an argument following Friday night’s marathon six-hour game between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Christel Reyna says her husband sustained a skull fracture in a fall in the parking lot and is on life support.

The incident recalled an attack on opening day at Dodger Stadium in 2011, which left Giants fan Bryan Stow permanently disabled.

Stow has since become an anti-bullying advocate. He tells KTVU-TV that he feels sad for Reyna and his family and angry at the attacker.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.