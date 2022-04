Sunday’s shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids also injured 10 other people.

Cedar Rapids police said that 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were killed. Both lived in Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities on Monday identified the two people killed when two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Iowa nightclub over the weekend.

Police didn’t provide an update Monday on the condition of everyone who was wounded. A day earlier, officials said one person was in critical condition Sunday while the other injuries ranged from minor to serious.