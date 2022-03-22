The situation began shortly after 1 a.m. when employees at The Starboard restaurant called Dewey Beach police to say a man, later identified as Robinson, was leaving the restaurant with a gun. Officers tried to talk to Robinson, but he fled on foot and officers lost sight of him after a few blocks.

An hour later, a restaurant employee called police to say the man had returned and was in a “restricted employee-only area,” police said. When two officers arrived, Robinson fled to a nearby alley, where an officer who has been on the force for 1½ years fired a single shot, police said. Robinson ran and was found wounded and unconscious behind a commercial building and later died, police said. A gun was found on the scene.