DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend.

Delaware State Police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the early Saturday shooting in an alley where Robinson ran after Dewey Beach police confronted him, The News Journal reported.

The situation began shortly after 1 a.m. when employees at The Starboard restaurant called Dewey Beach police to say a man, later identified as Robinson, was leaving the restaurant with a gun. Officers tried to talk to Robinson, but he fled on foot and officers lost sight of him after a few blocks.

An hour later, a restaurant employee called police to say the man had returned and was in a “restricted employee-only area,” police said. When two officers arrived, Robinson fled to a nearby alley, where an officer who has been on the force for 1½ years fired a single shot, police said. Robinson ran and was found wounded and unconscious behind a commercial building and later died, police said. A gun was found on the scene.

Delaware State Police did not give details of what led up to the shooting. The officer who fired his weapon hasn’t been identified.