Paramedics work the scene of a deadly car crash on Route 1 near Townsend, Del., Friday, July 6, 2018. (Suchat Pederson /The News Journal via AP) (Associated Press)

TOWNSEND, Del. — A Delaware highway crash that killed a New Jersey man and his four daughters is still under investigation.

The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, Friday on U.S. Route 1 when Delaware State Police say a pickup truck crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit the family’s minivan and another car.

Police identified the driver of the truck as 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard III of East New Market, Maryland. No charges have been filed.

Police identified the father as 61-year-old Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey. News outlets identified the daughters as 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.

Police say the mother was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.