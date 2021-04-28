Officials didn’t identify the gunman’s motive for the rampage. Police Lt. Raul Jovel said shortly after the shootings that they appeared to be “random acts of violence.”
Lopez had been driving a white Jeep Cherokee and refused pleas from police and a family member to surrender, authorities said.
Detectives are investigating whether the shootings were hate crimes, the Los Angeles Times reported. The victims included two Asian men and a Latino man. Hate crimes, particularly against Asians, have risen dramatically nationwide.
Police are investigating if Lopez is connected to any other crimes.