Blanchard was reported missing the next day. Her car was later found abandoned over 50 miles (90 kilometers) away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

A reward of about $105,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Captain Joe Herman told WSFA-TV that Yazeed was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in February, but is out on bond. A judge revoked the bond Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD