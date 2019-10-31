Authorities are still trying to find the gunman, who concealed his face as he fired the shots into the gathering of 25 to 30 people, including a group of co-workers, then fled in a vehicle. Other suspects may have been involved in the shooting.

Police say the shooting was a targeted attack but not believed to be gang-related.

Long Beach police did not have information Thursday regarding the conditions of the seven women and two men who were wounded.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

