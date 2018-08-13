CLAYMONT, Del. — Delaware State Police are identifying the tanker truck driver who died in a crash on Interstate 495.

Police announced Monday that the driver killed in the crash in Claymont early Saturday was 53-year-old Michael Kent of Newark.

The crash happened after a car hit a disabled car partially blocking the right northbound lane. Police say the tanker truck hit the rear of the disabled car and overturned. Police say Kent was pronounced dead at the scene, but the drivers of the two cars weren’t hurt.

The tanker truck contained molten sulfur, but police say no leakage occurred. The roadway was closed for about 11 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

