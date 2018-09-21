WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities have released the name of a kayaker who died after capsizing in a river in northern Delaware.

Wilmington police said Friday that a preliminary forensic examination points to drowning as the cause of 54-year-old James Battan’s death.

Authorities say Battan capsized on the Brandywine River near the North Market Street Bridge on Tuesday and was carried down the river by the swift current.

Bystanders tried unsuccessfully to reach Battan, who was unresponsive when pulled from the water a few minutes later by a police officer and a paramedic.

An online obituary posted by a local funeral home describes Battan as an avid outdoorsman and passionate kayaker.

