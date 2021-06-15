Tucker and a DeKalb County sheriff’s reserves deputy were both injured when they exchanged fire. Tucker remained in a hospital but was expected to survive, police said. DeKalb County Reserves Deputy Danny Jordan, 54, was shot twice but was wearing a bulletproof vest and remained hospitalized in “stable condition” Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Tucker got into an argument with Willis about his face mask and left the store without making a purchase, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. But then he immediately returned, walked directly to Willis, pulled out a gun and shot her, the GBI said.
Jordan, who was working off-duty as security for the supermarket, tried to intervene and exchanged gunfire with Tucker, the GBI said.
The sheriff’s office said a second cashier was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene.
Jordan, a veteran of the DeKalb County Police Department, has been a member of the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office Reserves Unit since March, the agency said. The unit is a nonprofit organization made up mostly of retired law enforcement officers who provide volunteer services for the sheriff’s office.
Decatur is a suburban community about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of downtown Atlanta.