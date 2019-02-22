TOWNSEND, Del. — Police in Delaware are identifying a Dagsboro woman they say was killed when her car slid off a snow-covered road and into a retention pond.

Delaware State Police identified the woman in a statement Friday as 35-year-old Jamie Powell.

Police say Powell lost control of her Hyundai Sonata on a snow-covered curve along state Route 1 on Wednesday afternoon and slid off the road, down an embankment and into the pond.

The car became completely submerged in the water and police say Powell was unable to get out. Divers were pulled Powell from the car and she was taken to Christiana Hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead.

